DCM for full implementation of EoDB Act

ITANAGAR, 28 Mar: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein emphasised the importance of full implementation of the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) Act, 2021, and directed all departments to digitise their services and frame EoDB rules to formalise the process.

Mein, who chaired a high-level review meeting on the state’s EoDB reforms, asked the departments to embrace a proactive approach towards reducing procedural bottlenecks and facilitating a business-friendly environment.

He emphasised the importance of timely service delivery and appropriate action under the Citizen Services Delivery Acts for any lapses.

Planning & Investment Secretary RK Sharma underscored the state’s commitment to a seamless and investor-friendly regulatory framework.

He said that the EoDB Act, 2021 mandates the integration of all departmental services into the EoDB portal to ensure streamlined processes and greater transparency.

APIIP CEO Tabe Haidar and Investment Joint Director gave a presentation on the status of implementation of EoDB in the state, highlighting Arunachal’s progress an its recognition as an ‘aspirer’ in the Government of India’s EoDB rankings and its distinction as the ‘most improved small state in governance’ by India Today.

Haidar informed that Arunachal Pradesh is the first northeastern state to integrate with the national single-window system, and that its EoDB portal is generating revenue, reflecting the effectiveness of digital transition.

The meeting resulted in key decisions, including the implementation of the reduction of compliance burden framework, mandatory onboarding of all departmental services onto the EoDB portal, creation of a land bank to attract investments, and the development of a comprehensive investment policy.

Additionally, departments were also directed to phase out manual processes after adequate training and awareness campaigns to ensure smooth transition to digital governance. (DCM’s PR Cell)