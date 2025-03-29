DNGC holds workshop on preparing for APPSCCE mains

ITANAGAR, 28 Mar: A workshop on ‘How to prepare for APPSCCE (mains) general English and essay papers’ was organised on Friday by the Career Counselling Cell of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), in collaboration with its IQAC, at the college here on Friday.

DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan, who was the resource person for the event, explained the APPSCCE-2020 general English and essay papers, providing insights and strategies for preparation. He also shared key techniques for mastering English grammar and essay writing.

The workshop was coordinated by Career Counselling Cell coordinator Dr Ratna Tayeng.

More than 100 participants, including APPSCCE-2025 aspirants from the ICR region, and students of DNGC attended the programme.