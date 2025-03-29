DEO calls for error-free PR electoral rolls

YUPIA, 28 Mar: Papum Pare District Election Officer (Panchayati Raj) Jiken Bomjen on Friday called for preparation of error-free panchayati raj electoral rolls.

The DC was addressing the electoral registration officers (ERO) and assistant electoral registration officers (AERO) of the district here regarding the ongoing summary revision of the panchayati raj electoral rolls. He directed the EROs and AEROs to conduct thorough verification to eliminate any discrepancies.

Specific instructions were also given to remove the names of deceased voters and rectify duplicate or multiple entries to uphold the integrity of the electoral rolls.

During the meeting, the EROs shared their field experiences from previous elections, outlining key challenges encountered during electoral roll preparation.

Responding to the concerns of the EROs, the DEO (PR) directed all officers to implement corrective measures to ensure a more streamlined and error-free revision process. (DIPRO)