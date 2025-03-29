German Ambassador visits Ziro

ZIRO, 28 Mar: German Ambassador to India Dr Philip Ackermann visited Ziro in Lower Subansiri district on Friday.

The ambassador visited the Bamboo Garden in Hong village. This was followed by a visit to ZPM Tapi Habung’s residence, where he witnessed the Myoko festival of the Apatani community, which is currently taking place in Hong.

During interactions, gaon burahs, gaon buris and PRI members explained to Dr Ackermann the history of Myoko festival and the faith associated with it.

The German ambassador said that he was able to get glimpse of the Apatani tribe’s traditional lifestyle by being part of the Myoko festival.

He commended the fact that the Apatani tribe is still preserving their culture and traditions in this modern age.

He also visited Seeh Lake and Seekhe Lake for bird-watching. He lauded the efforts of the local community in biodiversity preservation in the district.

Earlier, Dr Ackermann was accorded a traditional welcome by a women self-help group at the Tarin Aquapark, the first integrated fish farm of India.

Deputy Commissioner Vivekwhile welcoming Dr Philip Ackerman apprised him of the integrated aqua park. (DIPRO)