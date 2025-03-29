Govt to install AI-enabled cameras in all towns, cities: Natung

[ Utpal Boruah ]

ITANAGAR, 28 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh government will install AI-enabled cameras in all towns and cities of the state in a phased manner to enhance public safety, Home Minister Mama Natung said.

In an interview with PTI, he said that the state government has already initiated the process of installing AI-enabled CCTV cameras at 22 checkgates to prevent the movement of unwanted elements and restricted items along the interstate boundaries with Assam and Nagaland.

He said that the government is committed to enforcing a strict law and order mechanism to ensure the safety and security of the residents and several initiatives have been taken to strengthen the police force.

“We will install state-of-the-art AI-enabled traffic cameras and CCTV cameras in all cities and towns in a phased manner to enhance public safety and security,” Natung said.

The government recently granted ‘special grade’ promotions to 3,558 personnel of the Arunachal Pradesh Police, Arunachal Pradesh Police Battalion (AAPBn), Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn), and Fire and Emergency Services to boost their morale, he said.

The state Cabinet had approved the proposal on October 28 last year, granting the promotion to police constables, head constables, and assistant sub-inspectors (civil police, APPBn, and IRBn), including MT (motor transport) and telecom wings of the police department.

Natung said that the state budget has proposed infrastructure upgrades at the second armed police battalion headquarters in Aalo in West Siang district, along with the establishment of a state-of-the-art forensic centre at the Police Training Centre in Banderdewa, near here.

“The government plans to establish new fire stations in all districts in a phased manner by 2029. This year, fire stations will be set up in Wakro, Chowkham, Hayuliang, Mebo, Kimin, Deomali, Miao, Lungla, and Kalaktang,” he said.

The minister emphasised that police personnel would be trained under Mission Karmayogi to implement the three new criminal laws, focusing on justice rather than retribution.

Addressing the drug menace, Natung said that under the Mukhya Mantri Nasha Mukti Yojana, the government is taking a multifaceted approach to combat drug abuse, including treatment and rehabilitation.

“We have established five drug de-addiction centres and constituted the Arunachal Pradesh Drug De-Addiction Society. Additionally, the 2025-26 budget proposes setting up a well-equipped de-addiction and rehabilitation centre in the Itanagar Capital Region for long-term treatment and rehabilitation,” he said.

The government also plans to strengthen addiction treatment facilities in all government hospitals across districts, he said.

Arunachal ranks among the top three states facing substance abuse issues, a concern raised by public representatives, community-based organisations, and residents as a major impediment to the state’s holistic development, the minister noted.

Natung urged all stakeholders to collaborate with the government in eradicating drug and substance abuse, stating that the government alone cannot combat the menace.

Regarding manpower shortage at police stations, particularly in the eastern districts of Tirap, Changlang, and Longding, he said that the state Cabinet sanctioned 3,000 police personnel posts last year.

Once the recruitment process is completed, the manpower requirement in many police stations will be met, he asserted.

In August last year, Natung submitted a proposal to union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Tirap-Changlang-Longding Package 2.0 Action Plan to strengthen the state police in the insurgency-hit districts.

He added that the government is planning to provide allowance to police personnel for purchasing uniforms, with the amount to be credited directly to their bank accounts.

This initiative is part of broader efforts to improve facilities for the police force, including women officers, he added. (PTI)