P/Pare NCORD meeting focuses on coordination to address drug-related challenges

YUPIA, 28 Mar: The 3rd Narcotics Coordination (NCORD) meeting of Papum Pare district on Friday focused on evaluating ongoing efforts to address drug-related challenges in the district and strategising for enhanced coordination among various departments and stakeholders.

Chairing the meeting at the DC’s conference hall, Deputy Commissioner Jiken Bomjen emphasised the need for increased vigilance and intensified inspections by all stakeholders.

He directed administrative officers to remain vigilant and develop effective strategies for gathering intelligence inputs about drug-related issues.

Regarding reports of ganja cultivation in certain pockets of Mengio and Sagalee circles, the DC instructed the administrative officers of the respective areas to assess the ground situation and submit detailed reports at the earliest.

DSP (HQ) Gari Tai informed that five drug-related cases have been registered at the Doimukh police station in the month of March alone, with a total of 37 cases reported between 2019 and 2025.

She highlighted the importance of community policing as a key approach, and urged the public to share any intelligence on suspicious activities.

She also emphasised that, despite strict checks at the Gumto gate, the porous nature of the area continues to facilitate rampant drug trafficking, necessitating increased public cooperation. Tai also appealed to parents and relatives to refrain from shielding individuals struggling with addiction.

Tai announced the installation of a complaint box near the SDO office in Doimukh, encouraging the public to utilise it for lodging complaints anonymously.

DFO Goba Doke assured to enhance vigilance at forest check gates, and committed to report any illegal activities related to drugs within the forest areas.

Highlighting the need to clear vegetative growth along railway tracks to address narcotic concerns and prevent accidents, Doimukh SDO Kipa Raja requested the DC to initiate discussions with the sub-station master of the Naharlagun railway station.

Key decisions taken during the meeting included formation of NCORD committees at the circle level; conduct of monthly review meetings on the second Friday of every month; launch of awareness campaigns at schools at the beginning of the new academic session; and inspection of rehabilitation centres within the district.

ADC (HQ) Tame Yajum, Sagalee ADC Yame Higio, Kimin ADC Tage Tatung, Balijan ADC Takar Rava and representatives from the departments of tax and excise, ICDS, education, and medical, among others, attended the meeting. (DIPRO)