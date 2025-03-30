SHG members receive training in sustainable livelihood practices

KANUBARI, 29 Mar: A total of 100 women SHG members of Longding district have been imparted capacity building and skill development training in two phases on ‘sustainable livelihood practices’ by the Longding Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK).

The second phase of the five-day training programme concluded here on Friday, while the first phase of training was held from 17-21 March. Fifty SHG women members took part in each of the training programme.

The training included various subjects, including sustainable farming techniques, financial literacy, and agribusiness management, besides practical demonstrations on mushroom cultivation and vermicomposting.

Altogether 270 kgs of mushroom spawn were distributed among the women to initiate production at the household level and eight vermibeds with earthworms were provided during the training.

The women were also guided on how to connect with local markets, cooperative networks, and digital platforms to sell their products.

During awareness sessions on various government schemes, the KVK experts created awareness on the National Rural Livelihoods Mission, the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India, the kisan credit card (KCC) scheme, and other welfare and subsidy programmes for SHG women.

Attending the closing ceremony of the training programme, Agri and Allied Minister Gabriel D Wangsu commended the KVK for its pioneering efforts in fostering rural entrepreneurship among women.

Kanubari ADC Kunal Yadav encouraged SHG women to apply their skills for economic self-reliance.

The two distributed certificates to the participants and assured to continue providing government support to such initiatives.