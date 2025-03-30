NERIST NCC extends support to orphanages in Assam

NIRJULI, 29 Mar: The National Cadet Corps (NCC) unit of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) here distributed essential supplies to Chinatoliyah Anaath Ashram in North Lakhimpur and Arunodaya Gurukul Ashram in Harmuti in Assam on Saturday.

The visit was a gesture aimed at offering support and assistance to the underprivileged children residing in these institutions.

The visit was initiated and coordinated by the NCC unit’s Caretaker Officers Aswini Kumar Patra and Dr Meera Yadav.

During the visit, the NCC cadets interacted with the children, and engaged in various activities to uplift their spirits.

The initiative aimed to foster a sense of social responsibility among the cadets and provide much-needed encouragement to the children living at the ashrams.