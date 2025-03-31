SC judges lead legal awareness camp in Tawang

TAWANG, 30 Mar: Supreme Court Judges BR Gavai and Ujjal Bhuyan, along with Gauhati High Court Chief Justice V Bishnoi participated in a legal awareness camp at Manjushree Vidyapith here on Sunday.

The camp, organised by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, in collaboration with the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), aimed to educate the students and the local community on various legal provisions, ensuring access to justice for all.

The event underscored the commitment of the judiciary and legal institutions towards creating awareness about legal rights and responsibilities, especially in remote and border areas like Tawang.

Welcoming the dignitaries, Manjushree Vidyapith founder director Lama Thupten Phuntsok provided a brief history of the institution. Phuntsok expressed gratitude to the NALSA for organising the awareness camp and emphasised the importance of such initiatives in educating and empowering the community.

Justice Gavai expressed appreciation for the humanitarian services being rendered by Manjushree Vidyapith. He acknowledged the institution’s role in imparting education and values, stating that “the message of Lord Buddha of peace, brotherhood and compassion is truly being implemented in this sacred place.”

Interacting with the students, Gavai emphasised their crucial role in nation-building, and encouraged them to carry forward the institution’s noble mission.

Justice Gavai also highlighted the historical and spiritual significance of Tawang, referring to it as the birthplace of His Holiness the 6th Dalai Lama, Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso.

He said that the students of Manjushree Vidyapith are fortunate to be nurtured in such a blessed environment.

The visit of the SC judges to Manjushree Vidyapith was a momentous occasion, reinforcing the importance of legal education, humanitarian service, and cultural heritage in shaping a just and progressive society. (DIPRO)