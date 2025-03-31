Rajasthan’s Statehood Day celebrated

ITANAGAR, 30 Mar: Rajasthan’s Statehood Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and traditional fervour at the Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.

The event embodied the essence of cultural harmony, reinforcing the bonds between the people of Rajasthan and Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, Governor KT Parnaik said that celebrating the foundation day of other states fosters national unity, amity, and goodwill among people. Reflecting on Rajasthan’s glorious past, the governor noted that the state’s history is an integral part of India’s heritage, known for its valour, patriotism, and rich cultural traditions.

He also acknowledged the significant contributions of the Rajasthani community in Arunachal’s development, and appreciated their efforts in preserving and sharing their cultural heritage.

The celebration featured vibrant performances showcasing Rajasthan’s rich artistic traditions. Members of the Rajasthani community in Arunachal, including senior bureaucrats and entrepreneurs, enthusiastically participated in the event. The programme included performance of the traditional Ghoomar dance and the Dhamal folksong.

Adding colour to the event, the children of Child Care Institute, Oju Mission, presented an ‘Arunachal Hamara’ dance.

The Rajasthani community of Arunachal served an array of authentic Rajasthani delicacies. (Raj Bhavan)