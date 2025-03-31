MLA emphasises importance of organic farming

TAWANG, 30 Mar: Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering emphasised the importance of organic farming, and urged farmers to minimise the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides.

Tsering said this during a function on Sunday, in which he distributed hybrid vegetable seeds and organic liquid manure to local farmers. The distribution programme, organised by the district agriculture office, was funded under the MLALAD fund for 2024-25.

The event witnessed the presence of Tawang Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, District Agriculture Officer (DAO) Toli Bam, EAC Tsering Choden, Tawang LAMPS Chairman Dorjee Norbu, public leaders, officers from the agriculture department, GB, PRI leaders, and local farmers.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA highlighted the availability of a ready market for local produce, and assured the farmers of opportunities to sell their vegetables and horticultural products to the Army and paramilitary forces.

Additionally, he informed them about the upcoming cold storage facility in the district, which would help in preserving surplus vegetables and reducing post-harvest losses.

The DC said that the district administration, in collaboration with the agriculture department, has been coordinating with the Army and paramilitary forces to procure vegetables directly from the local farmers.

The DAO and entomologist KV Kayastha acknowledged the importance of the initiative in supporting local farmers. Agriculture Development Officer Tashi Lungtan also spoke.

As part of the programme, a technical session was conducted, during which Kayastha provided training in scientific cultivation methods for vegetable crops. Additionally Tawang KVK plant protection scientist Lakshmipriya Borah conducted a demonstration on seed treatment techniques to prevent seed-borne diseases. (DIPRO)