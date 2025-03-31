Just a thought

Editor,

We should learn a lot from our brethren in Lower Subansiri district. They have always believed in hard work, dedication, and perseverance. Their attitude is far more farsighted than that others. They know how to use limited resources to the fullest and make their aspirations come true.

Their upbringing of their children is so unique that every child has the capacity to view the world differently with a positive perspective; they do not stray in the toxic world. They give us hope and confidence that no matter whether you are born into a poor or rich family, only the right values within you can help you achieve your goals in life and become an advocate for positive change in society.

To instil such values in young minds is absolutely commendable, and more societies like this should be developed in the future.

Suna Tayu