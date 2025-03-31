Myanmar earthquake: A wake-up call for Arunachal

Editor,

The recent devastating earthquake in Myanmar has once again underscored the vulnerability of the region to seismic activity.

Arunachal Pradesh, like much of the Northeast, lies along the Indo-Burma subduction zone and is categorised under Seismic Zone V, the highest category for earthquake in India.

The region is no stranger to powerful tremors, with 1950 Great Assam earthquake serving as a grim reminder of the catastrophic potential of such disaster.

Yet, despite this inherent vulnerability, a worrying trend of unregulated and rampant building construction is sweeping through the state, especially in the ICR.

Buildings (complexes, rent houses) constructed without adhering to earthquake guidelines and under poor supervision pose a grave threat to human life in case of a major earthquake.

One of the biggest concerns is the lack of public awareness. Earthquake cannot be prevented but its impact and damages can be minimised significantly through proactive preparedness.

It is imperative that the authorities concerned take immediate action to mitigate the risk posed by the uncontrolled construction.

Strict enforcement of building codes aligning with the National Building Code. Proper guidelines for approval of high-rise buildings or put a cap on the number of storeys. Promote retrofitting of the older buildings in vulnerable areas. Promote public awareness and education about the vulnerability and risk associated.

The Myanmar earthquake is not just a distant tragedy. It is a warning that Arunachal cannot afford to ignore.

The time to act is now, before nature delivers another harsh reminder of the cost of inaction.

Let’s not wait for nature to teach us lessons we already know.

Topo Lijum Nirin