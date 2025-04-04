Increase entry points and personnel for biometric verification

Editor,

I support the concerns raised in ‘Deploy adequate number of personnel for mains’. While the APPSC’s biometric verification is commendable, its execution needs improvement.

With more than 1,600 candidates, the current entry points might be overcrowded, causing delays. Unlike the APSSB, which requires only one biometric check per day, the APPSC conducts two, which requires great amount of time to complete verification. More entry points and personnel are needed to speed up the process.

Long verification time also reduces candidates’ break time between sessions. If two biometric checks is too be continued, they should be faster and better managed. The APPSC has taken a great step for transparency but smoother entry and verification will make the exam process fairer and stress-free.

Mains appearing candidate