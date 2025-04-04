Editor,

Through you esteemed daily, I would like to invite the attention of the chief minister, who also holds the administrative reforms portfolio. Following the last recruitment for assistant engineer (civil) in 2022, which got cancelled due to the paper leak scam, the APPSC floated the advertisement for the post of assistant engineer (civil), making agriculture engineer graduates eligible for the water resources department (WRD) and the rural works department (RWD).

Recently, the APPSC uploaded the updated syllabus for all engineering departments, and it is also planning to call for fresh recruitment very soon. Now the question is, how can an agriculture engineer become a civil engineer? The syllabi for both the engineering fields are very different. Their fields of study are also different. The irony is that agriculture engineer graduates are working as civil engineers in RWD and WRD. They are now building roads, building and bridges, which is not their area of expertise.

In RWD, agriculture engineer graduates are eligible for the post of assistant soil conservator; hence, they should be recruited for this post only, not as civil engineer to build roads, buildings and fridges.

Anticipating that through your esteemed daily this letter will reach the right person who can amend the recruitment rules for assistant engineer (civil) in RWD and WRD.

A civil engineer graduate