Test drive of Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor carried out

LEKHI, 4 Apr: Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s (TKM) all-new Urban Cruiser Taisor, a dynamic SUV designed to offer style, advanced technology, and power-packed performance, has come up with its latest addition to Toyota’s SUV lineup.

TKM Urban Cruiser Taisor has multiple powertrain options, including a 1.0L turbo engine, a 1.2L petrol engine, and an e-CNG variant, ensuring efficiency and versatility.

The Urban Cruiser Taisor is available with both manual and automatic transmission options, delivering a fuel efficiency of up to 28.5 km/kg in its CNG variant. A test drive of a Urban Cruiser Taisor was held on Friday in Lekhi.

The SUV boasts a bold aerodynamic design, premium chrome-finished front grille, sleek 16-inch alloy wheels, LED lighting, and a sporty rear skid plate, enhancing its appeal. The car’s interior features a dual-tone dashboard, premium fabric seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and advanced connectivity, including a 9-inch HD infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

With rising SUV demand, the Itanagar Capital Region is expected to see strong interest in the Urban Cruiser Taisor, given its affordability and features. Dealers anticipate high bookings due to Toyota’s reputation and the model’s competitive pricing, starting at Rs 7.74 lakh, stated a press release.

Toyota offers financing options, extended warranties, and roadside assistance to enhance ownership experience. The Urban Cruiser Taisor is set to compete in India’s growing SUV segment with its mix of style, performance, and safety features, the release highlighted.