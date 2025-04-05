GCD students go on field study tour to Kiir Sinyi

ITANAGAR, 4 Apr: BA 4th semester history students of Government College Doimukh (GCD) went on a field study tour to Chode village in Keyi Panyor district on Friday, in order to gain firsthand information about the oral history associated with the unexplored Kiir Sinyi (lake).

The exploration team was guided by Chode village GPM Gollo Lento, along with Tao Taga and Chukhu Taja. The team had to trek 8 kms from Chode village to reach the lake, located at the mountaintop amidst wilderness.

“Apart from the exploration, the team enjoyed the nature trail and environment in its pristine form. The students learnt the importance of preserving our environment and cultural heritage, as both go hand in hand,” the college informed in a release.

The programme was supervised by History HoD Dr Eva Dupak, and Assistant Professors Dr Chhomu and Dr Yime Potom, it said.