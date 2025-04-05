Tourism dept organises study tour for students

ITANAGAR, 4 Apr: A group of 39 Yuva Tourism Club members from five border districts of Arunachal Pradesh visited Meghalaya from 29 March to 4 April under the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative.

Organised by the tourism department, the tour aimed to foster cultural exchange, enhance tourism knowledge, and promote national integration among young students.

The students visited various places, including Cherrapunji, the Living Roots Village in Nongrait, and other popular tourist spots, the tourism department said in a release.

During the visits, the students also interacted with tourism guides, operators, and local experts to gain insights into tourism management and hospitality.

The tour provided an immersive learning experience, inspiring the students to become future ambassadors of responsible tourism, the department said.

The students were from Taksing (Upper Subansiri), Anini (Dibang Valley), and Shi-Yomi, Anjaw and Longding districts.

The Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat scheme is a flagship programme of the government to promote educational, sports, and cultural exchanges between partner states.