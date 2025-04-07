DC calls for conserving local crop varieties

ANINI, 6 Apr: Dibang Valley Deputy Commissioner Pagli Sora emphasised the need for registering and conserving local crop varieties, ensuring their protection and promotion.

Addressing a Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) meeting organised by the Dibang Valley Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here recently, the DC stressed the crucial role of KVK scientists in bringing innovative technologies and practices to the forefront to benefit local farmers.

Balek-based Orange Research and Development Centre’s scientist in-charge Dujum Kato spoke on the importance of collaboration between farmers, the district administration, and the KVK to boost agricultural performance.

KVK Head Dr Tsedar Wangmu presented the action plan for the year 2025-2026.

The technical session of the SAC meeting allowed farmers to share their views and needs, enabling scientists from KVK to prepare an effective action plan. This collaborative approach facilitated brainstorming among stakeholders, including progressive farmers, to improve agricultural productivity and address the needs of the farming community.

The SAC meeting also encouraged interdepartmental collaboration, with heads of departments and representatives from various departments actively participating in discussions. They shared their expertise, identified areas that need attention, and contributed to the development of a comprehensive plan to support the farming community in the district.