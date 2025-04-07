Army conducts cultural, sports events

LIKABALI, 6 Apr: The Spear Corps of the Indian Army organised a two-day cultural and sports events in the remote village of Kaying recently. The initiative served as a platform for more than 150 girls and women to showcase their talent, resilience, and sportsmanship across cultural, sports, and football events.

The festivities began with a colourful programme which featured a variety of solo songs, group dances and choral renditions that celebrated the rich heritage and artistic spirit of Arunachal Pradesh.

At the same time, girls took to the badminton courts, wherein they demonstrated skill, agility, and competitive enthusiasm.

In the women’s football tournament, 10 teams fiercely contested for the championship. The matches displayed remarkable teamwork, dedication, and sporting spirit, earning admiration from local spectators and Army officials alike.

The inclusive event, encompassing ethnic singing, dancing, badminton, and football was designed to promote confidence, leadership, and unity among young women.

Participants not only sharpened their abilities but also experienced a strong sense of community and empowerment.

The Spear Corps remains committed to creating meaningful opportunities that empower women and support a progressive, inclusive society. (DIPRO)