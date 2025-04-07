DC inaugurates homestay

KHONSA, 6 Apr: Tirap Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran inaugurated the WB Homestay along with an outdoor seating facility here on Sunday.

The initiative is part of an effort to boost tourism in the region by fostering meaningful interactions between locals and visitors. The homestay programme promotes community participation and aims to drive economic growth.

Tirap district, known for its lush forests, rolling hills, and scenic landscapes, is an emerging destination for nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers. The region’s vibrant cultural diversity provides visitors with unique opportunities to engage with local traditions and customs.

Initiatives like the WB Homestay programme empower local communities to take active ownership of tourism development, promoting sustainable and responsible tourism. This milestone is expected to foster positive social interactions and bring significant economic benefits to the region. (DIPRO)