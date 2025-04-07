STTP on outcome-based education and NBA

NIRJULI, 6 Apr: The North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) here hosted a five-day short-term training programme (STTP) on outcome-based education and the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) from 1 to 5 April.

Organised by the NERIST’s electrical engineering department, the initiative sought to elevate academic practices and empower faculty members with the competencies aligned with the National Education Policy-2020.

Throughout the programme, expert speakers Prof Urmila Kar and Dr Rayapati Subbarao of NITTTR Kolkata conducted a series of comprehensive sessions. These sessions explored key aspects such as the articulation of learning outcomes, assessment design, rubric development, and the drafting of self-assessment reports required for NBA accreditation.

The training witnessed active engagement from faculty members, research scholars, and students.