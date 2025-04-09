DCM seeks green bonus for Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 8 Apr: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein during a meeting with members of the 16th Finance Commission at the chief minister’s office here on Tuesday emphasised that the commission “recognise the opportunity costs of forest preservation” and sought a green bonus for Arunachal to compensate for its critical role in national carbon absorption and biodiversity conservation.

The DCM, who also holds the finance portfolio, highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’ rich natural resources, including its vast forest cover, which accounts for approximately 79% of its geographical area and contributes significantly to the nation’s environmental goals.

Mein also raised critical concern over the state’s vulnerability to natural disasters, including floods, landslides, and the adverse impacts of climate change. He stressed the need for dedicated funding for climate-resilient infrastructure,

disaster management, and the restoration of drying springs that serve as primary water sources for rural communities.

In terms of infrastructure, Mein underscored the unique challenges posed by the state’s difficult mountainous terrain, which results in a high cost of delivery. He called for appropriate recognition of these challenges in the Finance Commission’s allocation formula, particularly through a revised cost disability index to better address the state’s needs.

Highlighting the strategic importance of Arunachal, which shares over 1,800 kilometres of international borders with Tibet, Myanmar, and Bhutan, the DCM proposed the development of “model border villages,” equipped with essential infrastructure such as roads, power, healthcare, and educational facilities.

On the economic front, Mein advocated greater investment in the agriculture sector, emphasising the potential for multi-cropping, diversified irrigation, and value-chain development for horticultural produce. He also proposed support for hydropower projects, noting that the state holds untapped hydropower potential exceeding 58,000 MW, which could contribute significantly to national energy security and regional development.

Mein further requested the commission to take into account the state’s low population density, vast geographical spread, and high development costs when considering financial devolution, ensuring equity and adequacy in resource allocation.

The DCM also reaffirmed Arunachal’s commitment to contributing to India’s vision of becoming a $5 trillion economy and expressed confidence that, with the support of the 16th Finance Commission, the state could emerge as “India’s eastern gateway, a green growth champion, a resilient, and empowered state.”

The meeting provided a critical opportunity to present the unique developmental challenges, needs, and aspirations of Arunachal before the 16th Finance Commission. (DCM’s PR Cell)