Union minister reviews schemes’ implementation in LDV

ROING, 8 Apr: Union Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi during his two-day visit to Lower Dibang Valley district convened a review meeting on the implementation of various government programmes, schemes and projects executed by various government departments and agencies in the district.

Expressing satisfaction over the performance of the district in the implementation of schemes and projects, the union minister said that “maximum benefits should reach the actual beneficiaries.”

He informed that any problems being faced would be highlighted at the highest level for solutions to be worked out, and advised all to take forward the goals of the union government.

During the review meeting, Manjhi put special emphasis on reviewing the student-teacher ratio, stipend/scholarship benefits for students, coverage of people under the public distribution system, provision of healthcare to local communities, provision of drinking water and tap water connections in rural households, connectivity of rural villages to highways, power connectivity in rural households, functioning of anganwadi centres, irrigation facilities for cultivable land, skill development projects, and law and order situation in the district.

Dambuk MLA Puinnyo Apum highlighted the need for setting up a State Bank of India branch in Dambuk for better implementation of subsidy schemes of the government. The MLA also stressed on the need for a comprehensive water supply scheme in Dambuk to cater to a projected increase in the population of Dambuk and the DMP campsite.

DC Soumya Saurabh presented an overview of the district and informed about the necessity of providing training in hospitality to the local youths to promote the tourism sector in the district.

The union minister visited the Government Secondary School in Jia-II and interacted with students, GBs and villagers, and informed them about the importance of vocational courses in MSMEs. He visited MGNREGA/PMAY (G) project sites and interacted with beneficiaries. The union minister also visited the water treatment plant and the primary health centre in Jia. (DIPRO)