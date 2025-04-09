Friendly badminton tournament marks launch of new PPT court at RGU

RONO HILLS, 8 Apr: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Registrar Dr Nabam Tadar Rikam launched the newly established polypropylene tile (PPT) indoor badminton court of RGU on Tuesday and inaugurated the opening friendly doubles badminton tournament to mark the launch of the PPT court.

Hosted by the Officers’ Club RGU, the tournament symbolised a renewed commitment to fitness, recreation, and unity within the RGU community.

Rikam said that RGU always believes in not just academic or professional excellence, but also physical wellbeing, mental health, and community spirit.

“This new facility is a small but meaningful step towards that goal. Sports have the power to unite, to inspire and to refresh us, especially in times of stress or long workdays. Let this tournament be the beginning of many more positive interactions, wellness-focused activities, and shared moments of joy across departments and designations,” Rikam said.

Geography HoD Prof Gibji Nimasow said that the tournament “not only marks the beginning of a new sports facility at RGU but also reflects the collective spirit of the university sports lovers.”

Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin recalled the efforts put in by the officers’ club since its inception to build a more connected and vibrant university community. “Today’s launching of new court and conduct of friendly tournament is a testament, a celebration of togetherness, health and shared purpose,” Pertin said, and stressed that such zeal should continue on and off the court.

After several thrilling matches in knock-out system, the pair of Munna Lal Sharma and Aninji Mihu emerged the champions of the day, clinching the title in the friendly doubles format. The runners-up team, Dr David Pertin and Tedik Narah, also impressed with their skilful play and sportsmanship.

The other two semifinalist teams were the pairs of Dr NT Rikam-Kulenso Pul and Dr Heisnam Shanjit Singh-Techi Kamtung.

A total of 16 players, including two girls, participated in the friendly tournament.