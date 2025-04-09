Rasho Yangda Memorial Football Tournament underway

SEPPA, 8 Apr: The 10th edition of the Late Rasho Yangda Memorial Football Tournament was kicked off by Namsai MLA Zignu Namchoom at the general ground here in East Kameng district on Tuesday.

Organised by the East Kameng Middle Zone Students’ Union (EKMZSU) as part of its 28th foundation day celebration, the event honours the legacy of its founding president, late Rasho Yangda, while encouraging youth growth through sports.

In his address, Namchoom praised the EKMZSU for remembering its late leader with a sporting event, highlighting its role in empowering the youths.

“The government is deeply committed to the welfare of the youths, who are the backbone of society,” he said, urging them to act responsibly and make good use of government schemes.

He pointed to opportunities in agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, and cooperative sector startups, encouraging young people to tap into these for self-reliance and economic progress.

He also commended the East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organisation (EKSWCO) for helping the government in developmental works and praised its social audit initiative, calling it exemplary.

Namchoom also noted East Kameng’s impressive growth over the years under the current local legislators.

Addressing a memorandum submitted by the EKMZSU regarding building an approach road to its office, Namchoom said that the file has been sent to the relevant authorities, and asked the union to follow up.

EKSWCO chairperson Raya Flago urged the EKMZSU to lead by example and take responsibility, especially since the town falls under their area. He called for their support in the EKSWCO’s efforts, stressing that these initiatives are for the district’s welfare.

Turning to the players, Flago encouraged them to play with discipline and true sportsman’s spirit.

“Use this tournament as a launch pad to sharpen your skills and aim for state, regional, and even national levels,” he advised.

He also urged the youths to steer clear of drugs, adopt healthy habits, and grow into responsible citizens who give back to society.

Former AAPSU vice president Meje Taku described late Rasho Yangda as a towering leader whose vision still guides the EKMZSU. He advised the players to “treat sports seriously as a career and aim high.”

Kameng Yangda, younger brother of the late leader, thanked the EKMZSU for honouring his brother’s memory each year in such a grand manner.

EKMZSU president Sichi Sangdo paid tribute to late Rasho Yangda, calling him “a strong and vibrant leader whose legacy defines the union today.”

He informed that 12 teams are competing this year, all named after the river systems in the middle zone: Aney Khya FC, Pacha FC, Pachi FC, Pakoti FC, Kameng FC, Paro Haling FC, Kating FC, Papu FC, and student union teams like AEKDSU FC, ABKLSU FC, APCGSSU FC, and EKMZSU FC.

Earlier in the day, EKSWCO general secretary Kasung Cheda unveiled a bust of late Rasho Yangda at the EKMZSU office and opened the newly renovated Rasho Young Memorial EKMZSU office. The event saw Atung Taku and Loffa Welfare Society chairman Takar Yangda in attendance.

The tournament’s organizing chairman and EKMZSU games and sports secretary Vijay Tayem said that the football tournament is “joined by the 2nd Young Rebe Memorial Volleyball Tournaments for boys and girls.”

“These events promote youth development, sportsmanship, and healthy lifestyles while remembering our leaders’ contributions,” he added.

The grand finale is set for 14 April.

The opening match ended with AEKDSU beating ABKLSU 4-0.

Circle officers, district BJP president Moik Bagang, ANYA East Kameng unit president Ramesh Taku, student leaders from the AAPSU, ANSU, and AEKDSU, besides EKSWCO members, and several administrative officers attended the inaugural function.

EKMZSU general secretary Tagung Richo also spoke.