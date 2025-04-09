Rilloh wildlife range gets anti-poaching gear from WTI

RILLOH, 8 Apr: The Rilloh wildlife range, a crucial conservation area within the Pakke Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Pakke-Kessang district, received anti-poaching and field gear support from the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and UK-based Thin Green Line Foundation.

The gear, including GPS devices, binoculars, solar lamps, raincoats, filters, and backpacks, will enhance the effectiveness of frontline forest staff in anti-poaching activities and help boost morale during challenging tasks.

Rilloh Wildlife Range RFO Talo Dibo said, “The dedication and tireless efforts of the team working in Rilloh range have now gained recognition, and this timely assistance from the WTI is a testament to their commitment to preserving biodiver-sity. This aid will go a long way in enhancing our conservation efforts, which have already begun to show positive results.

The attention and encouragement we are receiving are truly motivating.”

“The partnership between the Pakke Tiger Reserve, the state’s Environment, Forest & Climate Change Department and the WTI highlights the importance of collaborative efforts in wildlife conservation. With this boost, the team is now better equipped to protect the diverse flora and fauna of the region, ensuring the continued success of conservation efforts in the area,” said PTR Field Director Satyaprakash Singh.

WTI CBRC head Dr Panjit Basumatary said, “This type of field gear support consistently boosts the morale of our frontline staff, empowering them to safeguard forest and wildlife conservation efforts. We are committed to extending this initiative to other protected areas across the state.”