Inter-school meet underway in Tawang

TAWANG, 8 Apr: The 2nd edition of the district level inter-school meet was declared open by Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Stadium here on Tuesday.

The meet, an initiative of Tawang DDSE Hridhar Phuntso and his team, has brought together 1,000 students from 43 government elementary schools across the district, accompanied by 100 teachers as escorts.

In his address, the MLA lauded the Education Department’s efforts in creating a platform that fosters talent, camaraderie, and holistic development among students. He urged the young participants to take part in the events with discipline, sincerity, and dedication, emphasising that these values are key to success in life.

He further appealed to the students to stay away from drugs and intoxicants, and to contribute towards keeping the town and its surroundings clean and green.

Tsering also announced an “immediate financial assistance” of Rs 2 lakh out of pocket to support the conduct of the event.

Tawang Brigade Lt Col Digvijay Jadhav congratulated the Education Department for organising the meet and expressed confidence that such events would greatly benefit the students by providing opportunities to showcase their abilities across diverse fields.

DDSE Phuntso expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for providing logistic support, and to all stakeholders involved. Highlighting the significance of the meet, he noted that “it will encourage interaction, cooperation, and healthy competition among schools, which in turn will empower students to grow into confident and responsible citizens.”

ISSE DPC Dhondup also spoke. (DIPRO)