‘NE educator conclave’ focuses on intellectual property rights

ITANAGAR, 9 Apr: The Assam Down Town University (ADTU) on Wednesday organised a ‘Northeast Educator Conclave’ in Itanagar with the theme ‘Intellectual Property Rights in Education’.

The conclave focused on creating awareness among educators about the growing importance of intellectual property in the academic and school education ecosystem.

Addressing the conclave, ADTU Assistant Professor Dr Anjan Kumar Sarma provided an in-depth understanding of the intellectual property rights in education. Sarma emphasised the role of educators in nurturing innovation and creativity among students, and the necessity of protecting original ideas and work in today’s academic and digital era.

The conclave brought together principals and teachers from various government and private schools across Itanagar. With an overwhelming response, the event witnessed the participation of more than 130 attendees, making it a significant step forward in promoting intellectual property literacy among the teaching community.

All Arunachal Private School Association president James Techi Tara, ANSU vice president Tadak Lardak Murtem, and ANSU adviser Sharma Singhi, along with Green Mount School chairman Higio Aruni, among others, attended the event.

Their insights and encouragement added great value to the discussions and highlighted the need to integrate IPR awareness into school-level education, stated a release.