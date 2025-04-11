Union minister Devi arrives in state, reviews implementation of flagship schemes

ITANAGAR, 10 Apr: Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi, who arrived in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday to participate in various programmes under the ongoing Poshan Pakhwada initiative, convened a meeting with the officials of the Women and Child Development Department and reviewed the implementation of flagship schemes of the central government.

Earlier, Devi was accorded a warm welcome in Arunachal by state Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul.

Welcoming the union minister to the state, Pul said in a post on X, “It was an honour to welcome union Minister of Women & Child Development, Smt Annapurna Devi Ji and her esteemed team to Arunachal Pradesh. Together, we reaffirm our commitment to the welfare and empowerment of women and children across the state.”

During her visit, Devi will travel to Kra Daadi and Lower Subansiri districts, where she is scheduled to participate in activities related to the Poshan Pakhwada.

She will also undertake field visits and hold review meetings to strengthen the delivery of various centrally-sponsored schemes.

The union minister is expected to visit schools, anganwadi centres, hospitals, cooperatives and self-help groups to interact with beneficiaries and assess the impact of government initiatives.

Review meetings with deputy commissioners and district-level officers will also be held to take stock of progress under key schemes of the Women and Child Development Ministry.

The sessions will focus on improving the effectiveness of ongoing programmes and addressing implementation challenges to ensure the welfare of women, children and vulnerable communities.