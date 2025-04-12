CS stresses on promoting tourism in Jemeithang

JEMEITHANG, 11 Apr: Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta on Friday stressed the importance of promoting tourism – especially spiritual, cultural, historical, and adventure tourism – here in Tawang district.

During a review meeting with the heads of various departments, the CS also advocated enhancing cleanliness and empowering self-reliant panchayats.

He encouraged all stakeholders to harness Jemeithang’s unique potential in these areas for sustainable growth.

Gupta also inspected the material recovery facility in the region. Commending the efforts of the Jemeithang Waste Management Committee, he assured all possible support from the administration to ensure the success of the initiative.

The CS also explored several key locations, including the Sangetsar Lake, the historically significant Khendzemane, and 12th-century Gorsam Stupa.

The visit was aimed at assessing the region’s development potential while also acknowledging its spiritual, cultural, and natural richness. (DIPRO)