Waii inspects road, bridge work in East Kameng

SEPPA, 11 Apr: Bameng MLA Kumar Waii on Friday inspected the ongoing construction of road and bridge at Marjangle near here in East Kameng district.

The MLA was accompanied by officials and public leaders.

During the inspection, the officials informed the MLA that the bridge would be completed in three months.

The MLA directed the officials to ensure quality work, and appealed to the public to cooperate with the work executing department.

Later, the MLA interacted with the public leaders regarding various developmental works in the constituency.