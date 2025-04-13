Skill upgradation trg underway

TEZU, 12 Apr: The Textile & Handicrafts Department launched a two-month skill upgradation programme on computerised knitting machines at the DDTH office complex here in Lohit district on Saturday, with the aim of empowering local artisans and promoting self-reliance through skill development.

During the programme, which was inaugurated by MLA Dr Mohesh Chai in the presence of SP Thutan Jamba, Textile & Handicrafts Deputy Director Gindu Tayeng emphasised the importance of preserving and modernising traditional crafts. He informed that 10 local trainees will undergo intensive hands-on training for two months to master the use of computerised knitting machines.

Dr Chai in his address highlighted the importance of skill acquisition in today’s fast-changing world. “Skill is the need of the hour. For far too long, we’ve focused on degrees rather than employability. This programme is a step towards reversing that mindset,” he said.

He announced that a Rs 5-crore double-storied building has been sanctioned by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh to serve as a permanent training-cum-hostel complex for future skill development programmes. He also assured that each trainee will receive a computerised knitting machine after successfully completing the training.

Dr Chai stressed the need to propagate, promote, and preserve indigenous textiles and attires, saying that modern skills must be applied to traditional crafts to keep them relevant and economically viable. “This initiative will not only ensure quality and productivity but also lead to time efficiency and financial empowerment, especially for women,” he added.

Jamba also spoke on the pressing need for skilling among youths and women. “Not everyone can secure a government job. We must adapt to the times. From traditional hand-knitting to computerised methods, this evolution in technique will significantly improve physical comfort, productivity, and income opportunities,” he said.

He emphasised that skill development is a powerful tool for women empowerment and social upliftment.