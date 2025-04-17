APCC protests ED’s chargesheet against Gandhis

ITANAGAR, 16 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) staged a protest dharna at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan on Wednesday against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly filing a chargesheet against leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Expressing solidarity with Rahul and Sonia, the APCC stated, “Their commitment to the people of India cannot be tarnished by false cases or media trials.”

Condemning the ED for its “false allegations and illogical actions,” APCC vice president Mina Toko and general secretary Kipa Kaha claimed that a closed case is being revived to suppress the opposition.

“This is a direct and open attack on democracy, where central agencies are allegedly being misused to silence Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. This is not governance; this is political vendetta,” the APCC said.

“Why does the ED act like a caged parrot only against opposition voices and never touch corrupt leaders who conveniently switch to the BJP?” the APCC questioned.

The APCC demanded the immediate withdrawal of the “politically motivated false chargesheets” against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress party will continue to fight for truth, justice, and the Constitution, the APCC added, urging all democratic forces to unite against this misuse of power.