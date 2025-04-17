Drug peddlers arrested, contraband seized

PAPU HILLS, 16 Apr: The Papu Hills police on Tuesday arrested two drug peddlers and seized suspected heroin weighing 55.05 grams from their possession.

Based on credible information, a police team led by Naharlagun SDPO Rishi Longdo, under the supervision of Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo, intercepted and arrested a drug peddler, identified as Soriful Islam (41), a resident of Chandmari in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, near the Borum bridge.

Following preliminary interrogation, the accused led the police team to the residence of the main supplier in Doimukh.

“Acting on the information, a follow-up raid was conducted at the identified location, resulting in the apprehension of Techi Bharat (26),

a resident of Doimukh,” the police informed in a release.

“A personal search and house search led to the seizure of 39 vials of suspected heroin, weighing approximately 55.05 grams,” the release stated.

A case (U/S 21(b)/27 of the NDPS Act) has been registered in this regard at the Papu Hills police station.