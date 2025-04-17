Maaj credits former CS Bam for pivotal role in shaping Arunachal

Staff Reporter

BAM, 16 Apr: Prominent entrepreneur and progressive farmer Likha Maaj has credited former Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh, Tabom Bam, for his instrumental role in shaping several of the state’s landmark development projects, including the Trans-Arunachal Highway, the new Civil Secretariat, and the State Assembly building. Maaj also praised Bam’s consistent support for progressive farming during his administrative tenure.

Maaj recently visited the retired bureaucrat at his ancestral home in Bam village under the Lepa Rada district, where Bam now resides following his retirement in 2014 as Secretary of the Inter-State Council Secretariat under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Since stepping away from civil service, Bam has devoted his time to preserving local heritage by constructing a museum and library within his home.

During the visit, Maaj was taken on a tour of the museum, which houses a collection of traditional tribal ornaments and cultural items.

“I have known Tabom Bam for a long time, and this visit gave me the chance to personally thank him for everything he has done for our state,” said Maaj.

He recalled Bam’s crucial administrative leadership behind major infrastructure developments, stating, “Late Chief Minister Dorjee Khandu was the political force behind these projects, but at the bureaucratic level, it was Tabom Bam who played a critical role in pushing them forward. His legacy should be remembered by every Arunachali.”

Maaj emphasized that Bam’s life journey-from humble beginnings to serving as a senior official in the government of India-should serve as an inspiration for younger generations. “His achievements are a matter of pride for the state and should be celebrated and shared widely,” he added.

Explaining the motivation behind the museum, Bam told Maaj, “I started this collection so that future generations can appreciate the cultural value of our traditional ornaments. I’m concerned that the younger generation might lose touch with this heritage. This is my small effort to keep that connection alive.”

Impressed by Bam’s dedication to preserving culture, Maaj, who owns the Green Gold Integrated Farm and is known for promoting sustainable agriculture, invited Bam and his family to visit the farm. He also acknowledged Bam’s support for farmers during his tenure, noting that many progressive agricultural initiatives received encouragement under his leadership.