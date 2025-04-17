APWWS provides support to abandoned woman, seeks protection

ITANAGAR, 16 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) team along with the women wing of the Galo Welfare Society (GWS) on Wednesday, provided support and assessed the condition of a 34-year-old woman, who was found in a severely ill condition at her rented residence in Nyokum Lapang, Itanagar, and is currently undergoing treatment at the R.K Mission Hospital here.

APWWS informed that the case was brought to the Society’s attention by the Arunachal Life Saving Foundation chairman Ramesh Jeke. According to the report, the woman was “cruelly abandoned by her husband, one Jhony Gaduk and his family, who failed to provide her with the urgent medical care she desperately needed. Rather than taking her to the hospital, she was left alone in a critical state.”

“Upon learning about the situation through a source, Ramesh Jeke promptly intervened and rescued the woman on 15 April. He immediately arranged for her to be admitted to a hospital, where she is now receiving the medical attention she requires,” the report adds.

After tracing the woman’s family and informing them about her situation, the joint team from APWWS and the women wing of the GWS also initiated steps towards taking legal action against the husband.

Both APWWS and women wing of GWS teams also highlighted a similar case of abandonment wherein a husband, after admitting his wife to the RK Mission Hospital, has reportedly stopped responding to calls from the medical staff.

Terming both the incidents “inhumane and deeply disturbing,” the APWWS condemned the act of abandonment and neglect of critically ill women and expressed concern over the treatment and safety of women in vulnerable conditions.

“It serves as a grim reminder of the urgent need for stronger protective measures for women in the state. No woman should ever have to endure such cruelty, abandonment, or neglect,” the APWWS stated in a release.