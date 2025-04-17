Officials call for awareness and counseling to prevent child marriage in Papum Pare

YUPIA, 16 Apr: Sagalee Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Yame Higio emphasized the need to amplify awareness programs about the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, and to educate communities about its implications and consequences.

Chairing a meeting convened by the women and child development department at the DC’s conference hall on Wednesday to devise a comprehensive roadmap for the prevention and handling of child marriage in Papum Pare district, Higio also suggested regular counselling sessions with stakeholders-including parents, teachers, and

community leaders-to ensure a collective approach to preventing child marriages.

She further called for monitoring student absenteeism in schools to identify suspicious cases, which should be reported to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for further action.

Higio encouraged religious leaders attending the meeting to play a vital role in raising awareness about the issue of child marriage, leveraging their influence to promote positive change and protect the rights of children.

SDPO Radhe Obing emphasized the need for close coordination among stakeholders to prevent child marriages, highlighting the importance of proactive reporting of identified cases.

CDPO Tana Chamaro noted that, “While Papum Pare may not have reported cases of forced child marriages, adolescent marriages are increasingly prevalent.” She stressed the need for interventions such as counselling and suggested involving Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in the effort.

Legal-cum-probation officer (DCPU) advocate Tarh Nagu provided an overview of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

Participating in the meeting, PRI members also suggested intensifying awareness and counselling activities to prevent child marriages. (DIPRO)