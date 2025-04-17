Army organizes ‘Talent Hunt and Dance Competition’

TUTING, 16 Apr: The Indian Army recently conducted a ‘Talent Hunt and Dance Competition’ here in Siang district with the aim to highlight the diverse and rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh’s tribes.

The competition featured stellar performances across multiple categories: In Solo Singing, Ojing Tamut clinched first place with a mesmerizing rendition of a folk ballad while Nabom Tangu and Rinchen Dorjee earned the top spot in the duet singing category.

Various dance forms were also performed during the event including, Buddhist ceremonial dance and Adi harvest ritual dance. (DIPRO)