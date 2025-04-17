Nat’l conference on Indian knowledge system

ITANAGAR, 16 Apr: Himalayan University here conducted a national conference themed ‘NEP 2020: Integrating the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) in Higher Education’ at its campus on Tuesday.

The conference brought together experts, scholars, and educators from across the country to discuss a roadmap for integrating the IKS in higher education as per the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

Addressing the participants, prof C. Siva Sankar from RGU’s education department highlighted the importance of integrating the IKS in higher education. He emphasised that NEP-2020 provides a unique opportunity to revisit and reorient the Indian education system to make it more inclusive, holistic, and relevant to the needs of the country.

The conference resulted in a number of outcomes, including recommendations for policymakers to support the integration of the IKS in higher education; collaboration and networking among experts, scholars, and educators; and research and publication in the field of the IKS and NEP-2020, the university informed in a release.