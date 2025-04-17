T20 cricket tournament underway

ITANAGAR, 16 Apr: The 3rd edition of the Piimey Giidi T20 Cricket Tournament, being organised by the Papum Pare district unit of the Adi Bane Kebang Youth Wing, under the leadership of its president James Messar, began at the Ganga village cricket ground here on Tuesday.

In the first match, chasing a target of 144 runs, Capital Yameng Cricket Club won the match by 1 wicket against Jia Cricket Club. Songe Pertin was adjudged the man of the match.

In the second match, the Adi Advocate Cricket Club, batting first, set a mammoth target of 214 runs and won the match by 88 runs against Siang United Cricket Club. Alokong Moyong was adjudged the man of the match.

The tournament, a calendar event played in the league format, is organised only for the Adi residents of the Itanagar Capital Region to promote bonding and a feeling of brotherhood among the people.

The opening ceremony was attended by AAPSU convener Neelam Son and AdiSU general secretary Ton Boli.