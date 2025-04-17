BJP condemns Congress party’s ‘misleading protests’ over National Herald case

ITANAGAR, 16 Apr: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Arunachal Pradesh, on Wednesday strongly condemned the Congress party for staging protests and dharnas across various parts of the country in response to developments in the National Herald case.

MLA and BJP spokesperson Topin Ete emphasized that “the National Herald case is the result of a legal process initiated more than a decade ago.” He stated that the case is based on a complaint filed by Dr. Subramanian Swamy in 2012 and has withstood rigorous judicial scrutiny.

Both the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India refused to quash the case, dismissed the petitions, and allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to proceed with the matter. The ED commenced its investigation in 2021, and on April 15, it filed a chargesheet under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, the BJP said.

“The facts are clear and substantiated by evidence collected over a decade-long investigation. The case is not politically motivated, as alleged by Congress, but rather a judicially sanctioned inquiry into serious allegations of financial fraud and misuse of public assets,” Ete stated.

“The BJP has no role in this case. It is a matter of law and justice. The ED is acting in accordance with court orders, and we have full faith in the independence and professionalism of our judicial and investigative institutions,” Ete said, firmly rejecting the Congress party’s allegations of political vendetta. He further condemned the Congress party’s protests as a diversionary tactic aimed at evading accountability.

He also criticized the Congress party “for trying to mislead the people of the country by labeling a legitimate legal matter as politically driven.”

“The investigation into the National Herald case was not initiated by this government but began under judicial directions before the BJP even came to power. Congress is trying to deflect attention from corruption by staging protests. The people of India can see through these tactics,” he said.

The BJP Arunachal Pradesh reiterated “its strong support for the rule of law and its unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and justice.”

The party stands firmly with all law enforcement agencies and reaffirms its belief in the judiciary’s capacity to uphold the Constitution and deliver justice impartially.