Galos in Tirap celebrate Mopin Giidi

KHONSA, 16 Apr: The Galo community residing in Tirap district celebrated Mopin Giidi in a befitting manner.

Greeting the Galo community on the occasion, Tirap deputy commissioner Techu Aran said, “The Galo people are traditionally rich in preserving and promoting their ancestral culture.”

Recalling his posting in West Siang district, Aran described the Galo community as one of the most progressive and vibrant communities in Arunachal Pradesh. He added that many other tribes and communities could learn from the rich culture and traditions of the Galos.

Mopin Giidi Organizing Committee 2025 president Er. Jolly Gamlin briefed the gathering on the mythology of Mopin, stating that it is an agricultural festival of the Galo community during which the goddess Anyi-Pinku Pinte is worshipped for a bumper paddy harvest, peace, and prosperity throughout the year.

He informed the gathering that Mopin Giidi is the main festival of the Galo community, with deep mythological roots, and is generally celebrated on April 5 across Galo-inhabited districts.

GWS Mopin Celebration Committee secretary Bapak Koyu also spoke on the occasion.

The day’s events included vibrant traditional dance performances by various artists from Khonsa, which were enthusiastically joined by guests and attendees.

Renowned Galo singer Igey Lollen and his band also enthralled the audience with thrilling performances.

Tirap ZPC Chathong Lowang, Khonsa ZPM Wanghong Panka, Tirap unit BJP president Lankham Wangsu, WWA chairperson Sontung Lowang Bangsia, government officials, CBO leaders, and members of the public from various parts of the district attended the celebration. (DIPRO)