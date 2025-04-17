Farmers’ training prog

KYIDPHEL, 16 Apr: A farmers’ training-cum-input distribution programme under the Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development Scheme (MLALADS) 2024-25 was conducted in Tawang district on Wednesday. The programme aimed to empower local farmers with improved agricultural practices and essential inputs.

Kyidphel EAC Tsering Chedon, in her address, encouraged farmers to adopt double cropping techniques to enhance their income and urged them to ensure the optimum utilization of agricultural land to achieve maximum profitability.

During the technical session, Entomologist K. B. Kayastha shared valuable insights on organic vegetable cultivation practices.

Agricultural development officer Tashi Panden briefed the participants on soil health management, emphasizing sustainable farming methods.

Farmers also clarified their doubts during an interactive session with the resource persons.

As part of the programme, vegetable seed kits and organic nutrient inputs were distributed to the participating farmers. (DIPRO)