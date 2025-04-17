NSS unit observes Poshan Pakhwada

BALAPU, 16 Apr: Volunteers of the NSS unit of Government College Doimukh observed the 7th edition of Poshan Pakhwada at Balapu village in Papum Pare district on Tuesday by conducting a door-to-door awareness campaign to raise awareness on anaemia and malnutrition.

The campaign was held to promote community participation in addressing malnutrition, in order to improve the performance of women and children in key nutrition parameters.

The NSS volunteers also sensitised the community to the importance of the 1,000 days of a child’s life, as it is a critical period for child development, and advised the community to prioritize antenatal care and ensure proper nutrition and regular health check-ups for children.

Besides interactive sessions on linkages between good nutrition and academic performance, adoption of healthy lifestyle and food choices to arrest obesity in children was also addressed.

The programme was led by NSS programme officers Dr. Dakli Lombi and Dr. Eva Dupak, and witnessed active participation of the youths of the village.