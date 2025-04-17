Governor calls for decisive action on conservation of forest areas

ITANAGAR, 16 Apr: Governor K.T Parnaik chaired a high-level meeting at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday to review the state government’s initiatives for the conservation of Reserve Forests (RF).

Expressing deep concern over encroachments in Reserve Forest areas, the Governor underscored the need for visible and decisive corrective action. He stated that eviction-not compensation-is the only answer to encroachment, urging departments to demonstrate seriousness and efficiency in enforcement.

The Governor emphasized that Arunachal Pradesh is a green state and that

this status must be safeguarded at all costs. He called for both proactive and remedial measures, along with systemic improvements, to effectively address the challenges related to forest conservation.

Highlighting the importance of technological intervention, the Governor advocated for regular and stringent monitoring through Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and satellite mapping. He suggested leveraging the expertise of the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NE-SAC), Shillong, for satellite-based forest mapping and data automation.

Sharing insights from his recent visit to the Gir Forest-home to the only population of Asiatic lions outside Africa-the Governor recommended adopting similar scientific management practices in Arunachal’s parks and wildlife sanctuaries. He urged the forest department to emulate these best practices to ensure effective biodiversity conservation.

The Governor also stressed the need for better coordination among various departments and agencies to maintain ecological balance, while simultaneously ensuring timely environmental and land clearances for developmental projects.

He noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat,’ the state’s mission for ‘Viksit Arunachal’ is progressing on a war footing. “No welfare project should be stalled due to delays in land or forest clearances,” he said.

Drawing attention to the road stretch from Hollongi Airport to the state capital as a key visual gateway to Arunachal Pradesh, the Governor urged the environment & forest department, the district administrations of Papum Pare and the Itanagar Capital Region, and the Itanagar Municipal Corporation to launch a large-scale plantation drive along this route.

Environment and forests minister Wangki Lowang, deputy commissioners Talo Potom and Jiken Bomjen, and Papum Pare SP Taru Gusar participated in the discussion.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, P. Subramanyam, provided a comprehensive briefing on the current status of Reserve Forests and the steps being undertaken by the state government for their protection and management.

Senior officers from the environment and forests department, district administrations, and district police also participated in the meeting.