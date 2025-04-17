Want to make Maha Sangken an international festival, says DCM

NAMSAI, 16 Apr: “We want to make Maha Sangken festival an international festival with a view to promote Arunachal tourism through culture and help boost the local economy,” said Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein during the Maha Sangken festival being celebrated at Manfaiseng village in Namsai district on Tuesday.

The DCM had joined the two-day celebrations along with Italy’s Ambassador to India, Antonio Enrico Bartoli, his daughter Julia Bartoli and his colleague Kapil Kumria.

MLA Oken Tayeng and guests from the USA and Thailand also attended the festival, which began with the bathing of the Buddha statue at Pubbana Sasana Rakkhita Buddha Vihara at Manfaiseng village.

In the evening, the dignitaries took part in the Sangken rituals of lighting candle boats and releasing of sky lanterns in the oldest Tai Khamti village, Empong. They also offered prayers at the Empong Buddha Vihara, also called by locals as Ti-Met, which means holy place.

On the occasion, the DCM said, “Sangken is a socio-religious festival of Tai Khamti community which is also known as water festival and celebrated across SouthEast Asian Nations and Yunnan province of China to welcome the new seasons marking new beginning and renewal.” He said that “apart from the festive part of water splashing to one another, it has many religious rituals and beliefs accompanied with it.”

“The presence of international guests shows how our culture is being recognized and appreciated globally. This encourages us to continue our efforts in promoting Arunachal’s unique traditions on larger platforms,” he added.

Ambassador Bartoli, in his speech, said that he was “deeply moved by the vibrant celebration, festive mood and the spiritual symbolism of the festival with the feeling of being purified by water and restarting again.”

Also present in the celebration were Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, deputy commissioner C.R Khampa, tour operators from India and abroad, district officers, revered Bhantes and people from all walks of life. (DCM’s PR cell)