International Buddhist Confederation to organise conclave in Arunachal

NEW DELHI, 16 Apr: The International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), in collaboration with the union culture ministry, is hosting an international conclave on ‘Buddha Dhamma and the Culture of Northeast India’ from 21-22 April.

The event, to be held in Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh, is likely to be attended by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Northeast region, comprising the states of Assam, Arunachal, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura, is a significant centre for Buddhist traditions, monastic culture, and heritage. The region has preserved and propagated various Buddhist traditions, including Theravada, Mahayana, and Vajrayana, the statement said.

The government of India is actively involved in several initiatives to promote Buddhist tourism, heritage conservation, and cultural exchange programmes to “strengthen the presence of Buddha dhamma in the region,”

a senior official said.

To explore the significance of Buddha dhamma and the culture of the Northeast, the IBC is organising the two-day event in Namsai, he said.

The first day will have three panel discussions on historical relevance, art and culture of the region and cultural impact of Buddha dhamma on the neighbouring countries, and vice versa. The second day will be dedicated to practising vipassana (meditation) and praying for world peace at the famous Golden Pagoda, the ministry said.

Historically, Buddha dhamma reached the Northeast region during the reign of emperor Ashoka and expanded to other neighbouring regions. It has played a crucial role in the Buddhist cultural corridor connecting India to Southeast Asia, the statement said.

Besides, the Northeast is home to several indigenous tribes that have integrated Buddha dhamma with their traditional customs. Diverse Buddhist traditions – Theravada, Mahayana, and Vajrayana – flourish here, it said.

Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein is also likely to participate in the conclave, the officials said. (PTI)