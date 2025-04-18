Animal health camp held

GEKU, 17 Apr: Thirty local farmers benefitted from an animal health camp and input distribution programme conducted here in Upper Siang district by Basar (Leparada)-based ICAR AP Centre, in collaboration with the Upper Siang KVK, on Thursday.

During the programme, VEE senior scientist Dr Doni Jini delivered a lecture on the importance of vaccination for animals in Arunachal Pradesh, and followed it up by demonstrating the administration of different vaccines.

Fruit science expert Dr Thejangulie Angami spoke on cultivation of horticultural crops and the importance of protected structures for vegetable production, while Young Professional-II (Agronomy) Dr Rajesh Khan explained seasonal field crop cultivation and jhum field development techniques.

After the programme, veterinary medicines and feed supplements, along with vegetable seeds were distributed to the farmers.