Awareness prog on new criminal laws

CHANGLANG, 17 Apr: The Changlang district police, led by SP Kirli Padu, in collaboration with Rang Frah Government College (RFGC), the All Changlang District Youth Association, and the RFGC Students’ Union, organised an awareness programme on the new criminal laws at the college auditorium here on Thursday.

The programme focused on the changes made in the three new criminal laws – the Bharatiya Nagrik Surakhsa Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam – as well as on the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act, and cybercrime.

The primary objective was to create awareness among students about the ill-effects of drug abuse, familiarise them with the new criminal laws, and highlight important sections of the POCSO Act and the Motor Vehicle Act.

Over 100 students attended the programme, which was attended also by RFGC Principal Polkam Mossang, SBI Lead Manager Vinay Kumar Yadav, DSP (HQ) Tum Aje, and Manmao PS OC Wangpol Wangsa.

During the programme, the DSP briefed the gathering on the emerging trends of cybercrime, its types, and preventive measures, while also sensitising the students to the provisions of the POCSO Act. Inspector Wangpol Wangsa dwelt on the changes brought in the new criminal laws, and spoke about the MV Act, encouraging students to be disciplined on roads and in life.

Yadav spoke on financial discipline and preventive measures against financial fraud.

Two recovering drug addicts, Harri Pun and Biru Tangjang, shared their real-life experiences, detailing how drug abuse ruined their lives, and urged the students to stay away from drugs.